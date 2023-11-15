Building firm bosses sentenced to unpaid work and told to fork out over 'sub-standard' jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leger Construction director Lloyd Horridge, 56, of Kirk Sandall, and business partner Gary Fitzgerald, 47, of Intake, were both sentenced to do unpaid work at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.
The pair were prosecuted by Doncaster Council over a number of building projects where work was deemed to be of a poor standard, and faced three counts of knowing or recklessly engaging in commercial practice to distort the customer.
Both were given a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity day requirements, 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £16,820 in compensation to the victims and cover the council’s legal bill of £5,000 within 12 months.
One family will receive £22,515 while two others will get £5,110 and £6,016 respectively.
The council became involved following complaints that Horridge and Fitzgerald had either abandoned projects or were asked to leave by their customers. An investigation by Trading Standards found work did not meet the standard of skill or care a trader may be reasonably expected to exercise.
Doncaster Council’s Dan Swaine said: “This is another great result for our Trading Standards team, and as well as seeing justice done, we are pleased that our efforts have provided more than £33,500 of financial recompense to Leger Construction Services’ victims.
“I hope this again underlines that we take such offences seriously, that this sort of behaviour is not tolerated in Doncaster, and we will prosecute wherever appropriate.”