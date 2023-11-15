Building firm bosses sentenced to unpaid work and told to fork out over 'sub-standard' jobs

Two businessmen who ran a building firm in Doncaster have been ordered to pay customers compensation for poor quality work at a number of homes in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leger Construction director Lloyd Horridge, 56, of Kirk Sandall, and business partner Gary Fitzgerald, 47, of Intake, were both sentenced to do unpaid work at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

The pair were prosecuted by Doncaster Council over a number of building projects where work was deemed to be of a poor standard, and faced three counts of knowing or recklessly engaging in commercial practice to distort the customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both were given a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity day requirements, 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £16,820 in compensation to the victims and cover the council’s legal bill of £5,000 within 12 months.

The pair were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

One family will receive £22,515 while two others will get £5,110 and £6,016 respectively.

The council became involved following complaints that Horridge and Fitzgerald had either abandoned projects or were asked to leave by their customers. An investigation by Trading Standards found work did not meet the standard of skill or care a trader may be reasonably expected to exercise.

Doncaster Council’s Dan Swaine said: “This is another great result for our Trading Standards team, and as well as seeing justice done, we are pleased that our efforts have provided more than £33,500 of financial recompense to Leger Construction Services’ victims.