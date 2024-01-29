Brothers who ran 'epic' cannabis farm network - including Doncaster drug factory - jailed
Sokol Rranci, 28, was jailed for seven years at Nottingham Crown Court, while Amarildo Rranci, 30, was given five years and three months.
Judge Steven Coupland said they had produced the drug on an “epic scale".
Police found plants or bagged cannabis in 14 properties across Doncaster, Mansfield, Barnsley, Hull, Scunthorpe, Worksop and Withernsea.
Officers found 13 of the properties being actively used as cannabis grows, uncovering a total of 1,400 plants valued at between £216,000 and £830,000.
They also recovered £53,000 in cash, the court heard.
Sokol Rranci, of St Anne’s Drive, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis, possessing false identity documents and possessing criminal property.
He was found not guilty of human trafficking and firearms offences.
Amarildo Rranci, of Ferry Road, Scunthorpe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.
He was also found not guilty of a human trafficking offence.