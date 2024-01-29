News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Brothers who ran 'epic' cannabis farm network - including Doncaster drug factory - jailed

Two brothers who ran a network of cannabis farms across Yorkshire and the East Midlands have been jailed.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sokol Rranci, 28, was jailed for seven years at Nottingham Crown Court, while Amarildo Rranci, 30, was given five years and three months.

Judge Steven Coupland said they had produced the drug on an “epic scale".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police found plants or bagged cannabis in 14 properties across Doncaster, Mansfield, Barnsley, Hull, Scunthorpe, Worksop and Withernsea.

Most Popular
Brothers Sokol, left, and Amarildo Rranci were jailed for conspiring to run the cannabis farmsBrothers Sokol, left, and Amarildo Rranci were jailed for conspiring to run the cannabis farms
Brothers Sokol, left, and Amarildo Rranci were jailed for conspiring to run the cannabis farms

Officers found 13 of the properties being actively used as cannabis grows, uncovering a total of 1,400 plants valued at between £216,000 and £830,000.

They also recovered £53,000 in cash, the court heard.

Sokol Rranci, of St Anne’s Drive, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis, possessing false identity documents and possessing criminal property.

He was found not guilty of human trafficking and firearms offences.

Amarildo Rranci, of Ferry Road, Scunthorpe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

He was also found not guilty of a human trafficking offence.