Broken car light led to police making an arrest for drug driving and possession of cannabis
Whilst on pro-active patrols in Armthorpe on Saturday night the driver of this Audi caught the attention of policer officers due to their rear lights not working.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The vehicle was brought to a stop and the driver and passenger spoken to.
It was at this point officers could smell what they believe to be cannabis coming from within the vehicle.
Due to the driver's demeanour they were asked to provide a sample of saliva - the results came back positive for cannabis.
The driver was then taken through to Doncaster custody suite for further evidential tests and bailed pending these results.
The passenger was also dealt with positively after admitting to being in possession of cannabis.
#Fatal4