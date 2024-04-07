Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vehicle was brought to a stop and the driver and passenger spoken to.

It was at this point officers could smell what they believe to be cannabis coming from within the vehicle.

Due to the driver's demeanour they were asked to provide a sample of saliva - the results came back positive for cannabis.

Broken car light led to police making an arrest for drug driving and possession of cannabis.

The driver was then taken through to Doncaster custody suite for further evidential tests and bailed pending these results.

The passenger was also dealt with positively after admitting to being in possession of cannabis.