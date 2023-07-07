Brick hurled at police as officers hunt fuel thieves targeting Doncaster area villages

Officers were responding to a report of diesel theft in Snape Lane, Harworth, just before 12.25am, on Wednesday.

While the PCs were gathering information and speaking to the victim, the suspects then reportedly returned on a quad bike before throwing a brick at one of the officers.

The brick narrowly missed a PC’s head before smashing into the window of the police car.

Police found 1,000 litres of diesel fuel in a Doncaster area garden.

Top cops have vowed to clamp down on the thieves they say are causing misery for drivers and businesses across the area – and have urged members of the public to be vigilant to help catch the thieves.

Inquiries remain ongoing to catch those responsible and the incident came less than 24 hours after Nottinghamshire Police officers uncovered nearly 1,000 litres of stolen diesel.

A spokesman said: “Following tracks left by bikes heading into wooded areas and seeking eyes in the sky from the force’s drone team, the officers refused to give up in their search for the suspected offenders.

After being alerted to the thefts at around 2am in the early hours of Tuesday, it wasn’t long before they found 37 drums all stacked high against a wall in Galway Road, Bircotes.

Officers also uncovered a crowbar close by.

A man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

He has since been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Thankfully the officer was not seriously injured but by throwing a brick at her head – this could have caused serious injury.

“We are intent on catching those causing misery for drivers and businesses in the area and are responding to reports and concerns but none of my officers should be put in harm's way because they are simply doing their job.

“When it comes to tackling fuel theft we don’t just have boots on the ground to find these offenders but also have our eyes in the sky with the drone team – making it easier for us to locate suspects.

“Officers in this incident trawled through wooded areas refusing to give up on finding the missing fuel or the quad bikes.

“Fuel theft and diesel syphoning is something that we are determined to put a stop to and we’re committed to catching those who are blighting our communities and farmers.

“When it comes to tackling fuel theft the more help we can get from the public the better – your information or snippets of knowledge could help us put a stop to the next farm or lorry being targeted.”

If you have any information on fuel theft and those committing the crimes, either in Nottinghamshire or South Yorkshire, you can report it by calling police on 101, or by making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.