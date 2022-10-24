Breaking: Police and ambulance service at Doncaster's St George's Minster after reports a body has been found
Reports have come in this afternoon of emergency services at the rear of Doncaster Minster, St George’s Church.
One eye witness said that they had been in the city centre and that “police have found a dead body back of big church near Frenchgate centre”.
Another asked if anyone knew why there was a police and ambulance, “and something that looked like a “tent” by st George’s church?”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and will bring you more as we get it.