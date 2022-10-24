News you can trust since 1925
Breaking: Police and ambulance service at Doncaster's St George's Minster after reports a body has been found

Reports have come in this afternoon of emergency services at the rear of Doncaster Minster, St George’s Church.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 5:16pm

One eye witness said that they had been in the city centre and that “police have found a dead body back of big church near Frenchgate centre”.

Another asked if anyone knew why there was a police and ambulance, “and something that looked like a “tent” by st George’s church?”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and will bring you more as we get it.

Reports have been received that a body has been found near Doncaster Minster