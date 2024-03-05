Breaking: Major Doncaster road closed in both directions due to serious traffic collision
A major Doncaster road is currently closed in both directions due to a serious traffic collision.
South Yorkshire Police has reported that Trafford Way in Doncaster is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
A spokesman said: “We are expecting the road to be closed for a significant period of time, we are advising the public to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible.”
An eye witness told the Free Press: “Bridge tunnel is closed at Trafford Way towards interchange, police at each end.”
We will bring you more on this as we get it.