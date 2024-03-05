Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police has reported that Trafford Way in Doncaster is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesman said: “We are expecting the road to be closed for a significant period of time, we are advising the public to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eye witness told the Free Press: “Bridge tunnel is closed at Trafford Way towards interchange, police at each end.”