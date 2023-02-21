Breaking: Heavy police presence and helicopter out after reports of someone with a knife in Doncaster village
Reports are coming in of someone making threats with a knife in a Doncaster village this evening.
Eye witnesses say there is a large police presence in Rossington, and the force helicopter is circling above the village, at the moment.
One said they thought it was a child making threats with a knife.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details and will update you when we can.
If you have any details please contact 999 if it is an emregency or 101.