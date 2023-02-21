News you can trust since 1925
Breaking: Heavy police presence and helicopter out after reports of someone with a knife in Doncaster village

Reports are coming in of someone making threats with a knife in a Doncaster village this evening.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 6:40pm

Eye witnesses say there is a large police presence in Rossington, and the force helicopter is circling above the village, at the moment.

One said they thought it was a child making threats with a knife.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details and will update you when we can.

Breaking news
If you have any details please contact 999 if it is an emregency or 101.