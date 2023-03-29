BREAKING: Ex-Doncaster councillor convicted remotely in US for role in drug trafficking ring

Former Wheatley Hills and Intake councillor Daniel Barwell was convicted and sentenced yesterday (Tuesday) over videolink from the US.

Barwell was arrested in February 2022 on suspicion of conspiring to distribute magic mushrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was detained for nine months in the UK before being extradited to Ohio to live with his mother.

Daniel Barwell

An arrest warrant was issued by US officials, however it was ruled that he could stand trial against the UK courts remotely.

This was a “legal first”, with the only other remote trial being that of US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was sentenced for causing the death of Harry Dunn by reckless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawyers used this case to call for Barwell to be sentenced remotely, saying it “undermined any suggestion that the same could not be done the other way round in this case”.

Barwell had represented the Wheatley Hills and Intake ward since May 2021, until his arrest in February 2022.

He was also undertaking an undergraduate degree in history and politics at the University of Sheffield.

His US lawyer said that he withdrew from the drug trafficking ring shortly after he was elected as councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The courts heard that Barwell had acted as a “re-shipper” for almost five years, transporting magic mushrooms in a “conspiracy that flourished on the dark web”.

The conspiracy peddled the drug in both liquid and dry forms throughout the US and Europe.