Doncaster house attacked by gunshot fire in early morning attack.

It is reported that around 12.30am on Friday 12 April, residents living in Mansion Court Gardens heard a loud bang, with CCTV appearing to show a man on a bike firing one shot at the front door of an address.

The man, who was dressed in all dark clothing, is then shown to conceal the shotgun under his clothes and ride off on his bicycle.

Later that day, the incident was reported to police and when officers attended the scene, they located damage consistent with a shotgun discharge.

A scene was put in place in the street while officers conducted their work, with house-to-house and CCTV enquiries carried out. No injuries have been reported but a property has suffered structural damage.

An investigation has been launched and there will be additional patrols by officers in Mansion Court Gardens over the coming days to reassure members of the community.

Detective Sergeant Phil Muggeridge, from Doncaster's Reactive CID team, said: "We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire. It puts innocent people in danger and at risk of serious harm and we are working relentlessly to find the person who pulled the trigger.

