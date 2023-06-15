Brand new police and community hub opens its doors in Doncaster village

The hub, on Tadcaster Close, Denaby, has been created in a ground floor flat and has office space as well as a small kitchen and toilet facilities.

It will be used by officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside officers from Doncaster Council’s Safer Communities Team and St Leger Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Adrian Luscombe, who leads the Doncaster South NPT, believes the new hub will have a positive impact on the local community.

A new police hub has opened in Denaby.

He said: “The officers on my team who cover the Denaby and Conisbrough areas will use this hub as a base when they are on duty patrolling in the area, to complete paperwork and take refreshment breaks.

“It will allow them to spend more time in the area during their shift, without the need to keep returning to Mexborough Police Station, improving visibility, making us more accessible to our communities and increasing efficiency.

“We already have strong working relationships with both Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes. Having them using the hub alongside us means we can work together even more effectively to tackle the issues that matter most to our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new base follows on from the success of the Acorn Hub, which launched in Armthorpe in February.

Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, said: “This base is a really positive step for the residents of Denaby and Conisbrough. It will allow the police, council and St Leger Homes to be fully embedded in the community, enabling us to have an even bigger impact in the work that we do.

“It will also give us a better platform to tackle some of the more complex cases we deal with, to ensure the best possible outcomes for residents. This work can’t be done in isolation; partnership is key, and this base will play a big role in that moving forward.”

Claire Trigger, St Leger Homes, added: “It’s fantastic so see the hub up and running and I’m really excited to see the opportunities it presents us to make a real difference to the residents of Denaby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad