Boys 13 and 16 stabbed and attacked with baseball bat in Doncaster street

Police were called to Low Road in Conisbrough last night following reports that a 13-year-old and 16-year-old boy had been attacked and robbed by a gang.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 10.10pm yesterday, we were informed by the ambulance service of an incident in which two teenagers had been injured in Conisbrough.

“It is reported that the boys, aged 13 and 16, had been attacked on Low Road, near to the junction with the A630 Doncaster Road, by a group who had arrived in a silver Audi. They group drove off in the same car.

“One of the victims was hit with what is believed to be a baseball bat and had his mobile phone stolen. The second was stabbed in the shins and hit over the head. They were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time who might have seen or heard anything suspicious or has information which could assist with enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 945 of 16 August.

Eye witnesses reported a number of police and ambulance vehicles in the area following the attack.

Police are keen to trace the group inside the vehicle which was seen driving away from the scene.