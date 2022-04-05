Boy, 15, banned from Frenchgate and Interchange in court after breaching order
A 15-year-old boy banned from the Frenchgate Centre and Doncaster Interchange is to appear in court after breaching his order and being arrested.
The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday, police have revealed.
A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A 15 year old boy has been arrested in Doncaster Transport Interchange after breaching his bail conditions.
“The boy was originally arrested in December for public order offences. He was charged and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court on 22 March.
“At that court appearance he was bailed until later this year, with fairly straightforward conditions of not entering the Frenchgate Centre or Transport Interchange.
“This afternoon he was stopped by Interchange security and detained until officers arrived to arrest him.
“The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, but who clearly thinks the rules don't apply to him, will be spending a night in the cells, before he appears before magistrates again.”