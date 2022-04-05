Boy, 15, banned from Frenchgate and Interchange in court after breaching order

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested yesterday, police have revealed.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A 15 year old boy has been arrested in Doncaster Transport Interchange after breaching his bail conditions.

“The boy was originally arrested in December for public order offences. He was charged and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court on 22 March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy is banned from Doncaster Interchange.

“At that court appearance he was bailed until later this year, with fairly straightforward conditions of not entering the Frenchgate Centre or Transport Interchange.

“This afternoon he was stopped by Interchange security and detained until officers arrived to arrest him.