Boozy man didn’t realise he upset football fans with homophobic abuse at Doncaster Rovers match

Cailan Bell was told to moderate his language and stop making hand gestures as Mansfield Town beat Doncaster 4-1 at the One Call Stadium, on January 28, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.

He continued to be aggressive and got angry when he was told, wrongly, he was being arrested for racist abuse.

He later told police the homophobic term he used was slang and didn't realise it was offensive.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has three previous convictions, including one for public disorder, and was last in trouble in 2019 for breaching a community order.

Bell, who represented himself, said he had a difficult year following the death of his son and was taking antidepressants.

"I have been going to watch Doncaster play my whole life and I have never had any trouble," he said.

But on this occasion he said he became angry after police wouldn't let fans leave the pub.

"My mate bought me a beer and before I knew it I had four or five pints," Bell said.

"I just felt (the abuse) was typical football stuff. Where I come from a lot of people use (that term). I didn't realise I was upsetting people."

Bell, of Colsterdale, Worksop, admitted using threatening words/behaviour to cause harassment alarm or distress, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.