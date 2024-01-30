Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PC Jordan Whitworth and PC Sam Graham were on patrol in Dunscroft when their attention was drawn towards the driver of a grey Mercedes due to its manner of driving.

The driver of the vehicle was requested to stop but after failing to do so, a short pursuit followed.

The driver then decamped the vehicle and jumped over the bonnet of the police car as he attempted to flee the scene.

After a short pursuit in which PC Whitworth gave chase, the man was detained in a nearby field and arrested.

A search by officers found a bag with white powder inside, with the substance suspected to be Class A drugs. He was also found in possession of the Class B drug cannabis.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "Officers had been carrying out high visibility patrols during Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

"PC Whitworth and PC Graham requested the driver of the vehicle to pull over but he refused, meaning we had no choice but to pursue the suspect.

"We regularly carry out these patrols to tackle issues at the heart of our local communities and keep people living in neighbourhoods in Doncaster safe from crime.

"We know that we can always be better if we work together, and I would encourage people living in communities to continue reporting crime to us to help us keep you safe and bring more criminals to justice."