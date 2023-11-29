Body found in search for missing Doncaster man Liam
Officers searching for missing Doncaster man Liam have sadly found a body this morning (Wednesday 29 November).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers do believe it to be that of Liam.
His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.
A police spokesman said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal.”