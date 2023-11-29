News you can trust since 1925
Body found in search for missing Doncaster man Liam

Officers searching for missing Doncaster man Liam have sadly found a body this morning (Wednesday 29 November).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers do believe it to be that of Liam.

His family has been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.

A police spokesman said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal.”