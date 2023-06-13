News you can trust since 1925
BMW driver set to face court after police stop over the limit motorist in Doncaster

A BMW driver is facing court after being found over the drink drive limit in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the car on Adwick Road, Mexborough after the vehicle was seen being driving in an anti-social manner.

The driver provided a positive breath test and was arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver, a 38 year old male, has been charged to appear at court for this offence.

Police stopped the over the limit driver in Doncaster.
"We appreciate that this weather is great ‘beer garden’ weather, but please think twice before getting behind the wheel of a car after drinking alcohol.

"Enjoy the weather and stay safe.”

Anyone wanting to report drink driving, crime or anti-social behaviour across Doncaster and South Yorkshire, can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.