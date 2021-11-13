BMW driver jailed for dangerous driving after crash which killed Doncaster pensioner

Nathan Hamon, 23, from Mexborough pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following the crash in January last year.

68-year-old Michael Boland was pronounced dead at the scene in Greens Way, Mexborough after he was struck by the black BMW being driven by Hamon.

Hamon pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, disqualified from driving for three years and six months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash claimed the life of Michael Boland.

Emergency services were called to Greens Way at about 5.25pm on January 4, 2020 following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.