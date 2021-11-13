BMW driver jailed for dangerous driving after crash which killed Doncaster pensioner
A 23-year-old BMW driver has been jailed for three years and handing a driving ban after a road crash which claimed the life of a Doncaster pensioner.
Nathan Hamon, 23, from Mexborough pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following the crash in January last year.
68-year-old Michael Boland was pronounced dead at the scene in Greens Way, Mexborough after he was struck by the black BMW being driven by Hamon.
Hamon pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, disqualified from driving for three years and six months.
Emergency services were called to Greens Way at about 5.25pm on January 4, 2020 following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Hamon’s car was travelling along Greens Way, from Swinton when it hit Mr Boland, who is said to have been crossing the road from the train station side towards the town centre.