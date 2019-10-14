Blue tape sealing off Doncaster murder-probe alley as police carry out inquiries
Blue police tape was sealing off an alley today as detectives investigated a death in a house round the corner from Elmfield Park.
A police van and two police cars were parked outside the alley, next to a row of shops including the Florida Tanning studio and the Juli’s Atelier hair salon.
The scene was just around the corner from the green spaces of Elmfield Park, where people walked through as normal.
Plain clothes officers were today moving between the navy blue police and the alleyway, past the blue and white police tape, and up a metal staircase at the rear of a property down the passage.
They carried bags to and from the van.
A police officer stood guard at all times.
But only the alleyway was sealed off. Residents were able to go about their business along Carr House Road without any impediment, and the tanning salon and a nearby sandwich shop were able to continue with their usual business.