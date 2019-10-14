Blue tape sealing off Doncaster murder-probe alley as police carry out inquiries

Blue police tape was sealing off an alley today as detectives investigated a death in a house round the corner from Elmfield Park.

By David Kessen
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:07 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 08:19 am

A police van and two police cars were parked outside the alley, next to a row of shops including the Florida Tanning studio and the Juli’s Atelier hair salon.

The scene was just around the corner from the green spaces of Elmfield Park, where people walked through as normal.

Plain clothes officers were today moving between the navy blue police and the alleyway, past the blue and white police tape, and up a metal staircase at the rear of a property down the passage.

Police at the scene of their investigation after a body was found in a home at Carr House Road, near Elmfield Park, Doncaster on Sunday October 13. The death was being treated as suspoious and murder squad officers are investigating.

They carried bags to and from the van.

A police officer stood guard at all times.

But only the alleyway was sealed off. Residents were able to go about their business along Carr House Road without any impediment, and the tanning salon and a nearby sandwich shop were able to continue with their usual business.

Resident in Doncaster murder squad probe house described as 'really caring person'