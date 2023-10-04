Black people more than three times as likely to be stopped and searched by South Yorkshire Police than white people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Human rights organisation Liberty said stops and searches only worsen division in communities and called on the Government to invest in "solutions to tackle the root cause of crime".

Home Office figures show South Yorkshire Police carried out 761 stops and searches on black people in the year to March – equivalent to 22.4 per 1,000 black people in the area based on recent census estimates.

This is compared to a rate of seven per 1,000 white people in South Yorkshire, meaning black people were 3.2 times as likely to be stopped and searched by police.

South Yorkshire Police Force Lead for Stop and Search Chief Inspector, Gareth Thomas said: “Our efforts and tactics are always to support and ensure the safety of our communities. Reducing violent crime and removing drugs and weapons from our streets remains a priority for us.

“Stop and search is a necessary policing tactic that enables us to protect and service the public of South Yorkshire.

“It’s important to remember why stop and search powers are pivotal in decreasing crime and harm. Of our stop searches during 2022, we removed 81 weapons, including nine firearms, 1,174 drugs from the streets of South Yorkshire and recovered 326 stolen items.

“We review stop and search statistics to understand the reasons behind any disproportionality in the members of the community that we search, taking an evidence-based approach to understand why members of certain communities are more frequently the subject of stop and search.

“Disproportionality is a national issue, and our disproportionality rate remains below the national figure.

“Some studies suggest that disproportionality is affected by interaction with communities who reside in areas with higher volumes of crime, which in turn may lead to the stop and search figures being disproportionate.

“Internally and externally, we hold scrutiny panels around stop and search and review body worn footage of encounters to learn more about our response.

“Our officers have been trained in recognising unconscious bias and all student officers joining the force are now required to complete the training as part of their accreditation.

“We will continue to review and reflect upon our stop search statistics, alongside other policing tactics.”

Across forces in England and Wales, people who self-identified or who police identified as black were 5.5 times more likely to be subject to a stop-and-search last year – down from 6.2 in 2021-22.

These figures come as five Metropolitan Police officers have denied gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing over the stop and search of athletes Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo Dos Santos. The couple, who are black, were handcuffed after a stop and search in 2020.

Ms Williams, a 4x100m relay gold medallist, accused the police of having racially profiled them.

Akiko Hart, interim director at Liberty, said: "We all deserve to go about our lives without fear of being harassed or targeted – but these figures show that the police are still unfairly targeting black people with degrading and traumatic stop and searches."

She also added it was "particularly concerning" that more than one in five stop and searches were done on children.

"We heard in the Casey review how police officers are 'rude or uncivil' and use 'excessive force' on children during searches, leaving them scared and humiliated," she said.

Earlier this year, the Casey review into misconduct in the Met Police called for an action plan on reforming stop and search practices, including strip searches of children.

The Home Office figures show there was a significant increase in stops and searches on children with over 107,800 carried out last year – a 13% jump from 95,100 in 2021-22.

In South Yorkshire, 2,069 stops and searches were on under-18 years olds – accounting for 19% of searches on people. It included five children below the age of 10.

Ms Hart added: "This Government is failing our young people by stripping away the support that they need, and using the police to try and cover the cracks. But stop and search only worsens division and alienation in our communities.

"The Government must reverse cuts to youth services, and invest in solutions that tackle the root causes of violence and harm."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Nobody should be stopped and searched because of their ethnicity, and it is encouraging to see racial disparities in stop and search use fall in the past year."

They added the Home Secretary has given her full support to frontline officers to use their powers to "keep the streets safe and protect the public".