Bikes valued at £3,500 were stolen from Doncaster station - police would like to speak to these men

British Transport Police officers have today releasedng CCTV images following the theft of three bikes at Doncaster railway station.The incidents happened on Saturday 28 January when two bikes were stolen and on Saturday 4 February this year.A security fob was used to enter the cycle hub.Combined, the bikes are worth £3,500.Officers would like to speak to the men in the images, contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 2300010619