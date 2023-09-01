Biker's plea after pride and joy motorbike stolen from outside Doncaster Dome
A biker has issued an appeal after his beloved motorbike was stolen from outside The Dome in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Warren Rubery’s Yamaha MT 03 bike was stolen from the leisure centre car park at around 5.45pm on Thursday.
An appeal to find the bike has been shared on Facebook.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number SYP-20230831-0685.
Alternatively, you can contact indepdent charity CrimeStoppers and report information anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.