Bikers caught riding on Doncaster city centre paths end up in altercation
Two bikers caught riding on pavements in Doncaster city centre ended up in an altercation, with police being called.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called at around 12.12am to East Laith Gate on October 26 to reports of two motorbikes being ridden on the pavement.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is then reported that the two riders were involved in an altercation.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.