Bikers caught riding on Doncaster city centre paths end up in altercation

Two bikers caught riding on pavements in Doncaster city centre ended up in an altercation, with police being called.

Officers were called at around 12.12am to East Laith Gate on October 26 to reports of two motorbikes being ridden on the pavement.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is then reported that the two riders were involved in an altercation.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

