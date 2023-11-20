Bike seized by police and rider held in Doncaster for no insurance
Police have seized a motorbike and its rider is set to appear in court charged with no insurance after a swoop in Doncaster.
Officers from Doncaster Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the vehicle in Bentley over the weekend.
A spokesman said: “The vehicle was recovered after the driver was stopped and found to have the incorrect documents and no insurance.
"The driver will be reported to court for the offences.”
Anyone wanting to report motoring offences in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.