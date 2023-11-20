Police have seized a motorbike and its rider is set to appear in court charged with no insurance after a swoop in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the vehicle in Bentley over the weekend.

A spokesman said: “The vehicle was recovered after the driver was stopped and found to have the incorrect documents and no insurance.

"The driver will be reported to court for the offences.”

