Bike seized and rider to face charges after Doncaster road crash
Police officers initially saw the motorbike being pushed along Broadway in Dunscroft by a male who had just purchased it.
A spokesman said: “Great to see he made the right choice to push it prior to getting himself legal to ride it. Thirty minutes later however, the same bike came flying past officers on Doncaster Road, Hatfield with two male riders, neither wearing helmets.
“A few minutes later ffficers came across the bike on the floor at the entrance of Coppice Lane with some scuffed body work and an oil leak. The rider had lost control and fallen off, thankfully not causing himself or the passenger an injury.
“The rider will be reported for driving offences and the bike has been seized.”
“Another example of an off road bike being ridden illegally that could have resulted in a serious injury.”