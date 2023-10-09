News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Bike seized and rider to face charges after Doncaster road crash

The rider of an off-road bike involved in a crash in Doncaster is facing charges and his bike seized following the incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers initially saw the motorbike being pushed along Broadway in Dunscroft by a male who had just purchased it.

A spokesman said: “Great to see he made the right choice to push it prior to getting himself legal to ride it. Thirty minutes later however, the same bike came flying past officers on Doncaster Road, Hatfield with two male riders, neither wearing helmets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A few minutes later ffficers came across the bike on the floor at the entrance of Coppice Lane with some scuffed body work and an oil leak. The rider had lost control and fallen off, thankfully not causing himself or the passenger an injury.

“The rider will be reported for driving offences and the bike has been seized.”

“Another example of an off road bike being ridden illegally that could have resulted in a serious injury.”