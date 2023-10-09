Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers initially saw the motorbike being pushed along Broadway in Dunscroft by a male who had just purchased it.

A spokesman said: “Great to see he made the right choice to push it prior to getting himself legal to ride it. Thirty minutes later however, the same bike came flying past officers on Doncaster Road, Hatfield with two male riders, neither wearing helmets.

“A few minutes later ffficers came across the bike on the floor at the entrance of Coppice Lane with some scuffed body work and an oil leak. The rider had lost control and fallen off, thankfully not causing himself or the passenger an injury.

“The rider will be reported for driving offences and the bike has been seized.”