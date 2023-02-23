Bike recovered and seized by police as officers stop off-road rider in Doncaster
Police recovered an off-road bike after stopping a motorcyclist in countryside near to Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 5:11pm
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team swooped on the biker in the Tickhill and Wadworth area.
A spokesman said: “It has happened again.
"This time officers have been on patrol between Braithwell and Stainton when they have come across someone on an off road bike. It was promptly taken off them and recovered.”
"Please continue report off road bikes via 101 or the online portal.”