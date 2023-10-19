News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Big problems for Doncaster Mini driver as police seize car with no MOT or insurance

A Mini driver is facing big problems after police seized the vehicle in a Doncaster swoop.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle in Carcroft after the driver was stopped and found to have no insurance or MOT for the car.

A spokesman said: “The driver will be reported to court for the offences.”

Anyone wanting to report vehicle crime in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.