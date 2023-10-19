Big problems for Doncaster Mini driver as police seize car with no MOT or insurance

A Mini driver is facing big problems after police seized the vehicle in a Doncaster swoop.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle in Carcroft after the driver was stopped and found to have no insurance or MOT for the car.

A spokesman said: “The driver will be reported to court for the offences.”