Big problems for Doncaster Mini driver as police seize car with no MOT or insurance
A Mini driver is facing big problems after police seized the vehicle in a Doncaster swoop.
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered the vehicle in Carcroft after the driver was stopped and found to have no insurance or MOT for the car.
A spokesman said: “The driver will be reported to court for the offences.”
Anyone wanting to report vehicle crime in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.