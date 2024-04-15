Band "shocked and disgusted" after Saxon rock star jailed for child sex abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dawson, who founded South Yorkshire heavy metal legends Saxon in the 1970s, has been sentenced to five years behind bars for a string of sick sex attacks on the girl in the 1990s when she was just six years old.

The heavy metal bassist, a member of the band until 1986, later toured and recorded with fellow ex-band member, Mexborough’s Graham Oliver under the name Oliver/Dawson Saxon.

In October 2021, Dawson announced his departure from the group, telling fans: “It’s been a tough decision to make, but the past few months have given me time to think it through properly and whilst I’ll miss the live performances, I feel stepping down is the right thing to do.”

In the wake of Dawson’s sentencing, his band mates in Graham Oliver’s Army have released a brief statement saying they were “sickened” by his behaviour.

The statement said: “To say we are all shocked and disgusted by Dawson’s actions is an understatement.

"While these vile offences occurred post-Saxon and pre Son of a Bitch/Oliver Dawson Saxon era, we are all sickened by his predatory behaviour against a small child, and hope this prison sentence gives his victim some closure on her terrible ordeal.”

Dawson, 72, of Street Lane, Rotherham, was sentenced on Thursday (11 April) at Sheffield Crown Court for four counts of indecent assault of a child under the age of 14.

Dawson was found guilty at an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this year and was sentenced to a five-year custodial sentence, and one year out on license.

Detective Constable Robert Heath, who was the officer in charge of this case said: “Stephen Dawson thought he had got away with committing these horrific crimes against a young, vulnerable victim 30 years ago.

“She has shown extraordinary strength through coming forward and throughout the course of the investigation, resulting in Dawson spending a number of years in prison.