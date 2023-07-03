News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

'Bad day' for 'have a nice day' van driver as police pull him over in Doncaster

A Doncaster motorist driving around in a van emblazoned with the message ‘have a nice day’ had exactly the opposite - when police pulled him over during an operation.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:19 BST

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the distinctive vehicle while carrying out a day of engagement in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall, tackling criminality and ongoing issues in the community.

A spokesman said: “The driver of the van emblazoned with have a nice day was trying to send a positive message to the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Unfortunately he was using a vehicle that was notified off road and not taxed, resulting in him actually having a bad day and walking home.”

The van was emblazoned with the message 'Have a Nice Day.'The van was emblazoned with the message 'Have a Nice Day.'
The van was emblazoned with the message 'Have a Nice Day.'
Most Popular

Officers also held a number of pop up police stations across the area to promote crime prevention and engage with local residents and attending schools to deal with parking issues.

Throughout the day, officers issued five traffic offence reports ranging from no insurance to using a mobile phone whilst driving and seized three vehicles.