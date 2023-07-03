'Bad day' for 'have a nice day' van driver as police pull him over in Doncaster
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the distinctive vehicle while carrying out a day of engagement in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall, tackling criminality and ongoing issues in the community.
A spokesman said: “The driver of the van emblazoned with have a nice day was trying to send a positive message to the world.
"Unfortunately he was using a vehicle that was notified off road and not taxed, resulting in him actually having a bad day and walking home.”
Officers also held a number of pop up police stations across the area to promote crime prevention and engage with local residents and attending schools to deal with parking issues.
Throughout the day, officers issued five traffic offence reports ranging from no insurance to using a mobile phone whilst driving and seized three vehicles.