'Bad day' for 'have a nice day' van driver as police pull him over in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the distinctive vehicle while carrying out a day of engagement in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall, tackling criminality and ongoing issues in the community.

A spokesman said: “The driver of the van emblazoned with have a nice day was trying to send a positive message to the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately he was using a vehicle that was notified off road and not taxed, resulting in him actually having a bad day and walking home.”

The van was emblazoned with the message 'Have a Nice Day.'

Officers also held a number of pop up police stations across the area to promote crime prevention and engage with local residents and attending schools to deal with parking issues.