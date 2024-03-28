Arsonists torch two cars and a flatbed truck overnight in Doncaster

Arsonists torched two cars and a flatbed truck in overnight attacks in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from Edlington station were called to a deliberate car fire on Mill Lane in Sprotbrough at 8.22pm last night. They left the scene at 9.13pm.

Crews from Rotherham station were called to a deliberate car fire on Denaby Lane in Old Denaby at 9.02pm. They left the scene at 9.54pm.

And Edlington crews were called to one flatbed truck well alight on Broomhouse Lane in Doncaster at 10.32pm. They left the scene at 11.22pm.