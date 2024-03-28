Arsonists torch two cars and a flatbed truck overnight in Doncaster
Arsonists torched two cars and a flatbed truck in overnight attacks in Doncaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews from Edlington station were called to a deliberate car fire on Mill Lane in Sprotbrough at 8.22pm last night. They left the scene at 9.13pm.
Crews from Rotherham station were called to a deliberate car fire on Denaby Lane in Old Denaby at 9.02pm. They left the scene at 9.54pm.
And Edlington crews were called to one flatbed truck well alight on Broomhouse Lane in Doncaster at 10.32pm. They left the scene at 11.22pm.