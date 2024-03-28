Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews from Edlington station were called to a deliberate car fire on Mill Lane in Sprotbrough at 8.22pm last night. They left the scene at 9.13pm.

Crews from Rotherham station were called to a deliberate car fire on Denaby Lane in Old Denaby at 9.02pm. They left the scene at 9.54pm.