Arsonists torch sofa and garden in two attacks overnight in Doncaster
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire which involved a sofa outside at Ash Hill Crescent in Hatfield at 8.40pm. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.
Firefighters from the Doncaster station were called out to fire in a garden on Abbott Street in Hexthorpe at 1.40am this morning. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew returned to the station at 2.05am.