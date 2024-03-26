Arsonists torch sofa and garden in two attacks overnight in Doncaster

Arsonists torched a sofa and a garden in two attacks overnight in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Mar 2024, 12:22 GMT
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire which involved a sofa outside at Ash Hill Crescent in Hatfield at 8.40pm. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

Firefighters from the Doncaster station were called out to fire in a garden on Abbott Street in Hexthorpe at 1.40am this morning. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew returned to the station at 2.05am.