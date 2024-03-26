Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire which involved a sofa outside at Ash Hill Crescent in Hatfield at 8.40pm. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

Firefighters from the Doncaster station were called out to fire in a garden on Abbott Street in Hexthorpe at 1.40am this morning. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew returned to the station at 2.05am.