Arsonists target an outhouse in Doncaster overnight
Firefighters a number of deliberate fires overnight across South Yorkshire.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.55pm last night (Monday, June 12) on Great North Road, Rossington.
Three fire crews from Rotherham, Edlington and Maltby stations attended a deliberate fire in an outhouse at 10.45pm on Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster. The crews came away at 11.20pm.
A fire crew from Rotherham station attended a deliberate rubbish fire which had spread to fencing and a tree at 11:25pm on The Maltings, Canklow.