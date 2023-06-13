News you can trust since 1925
Arsonists target an outhouse in Doncaster overnight

Firefighters a number of deliberate fires overnight across South Yorkshire.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Jun 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 20:05 BST

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.55pm last night (Monday, June 12) on Great North Road, Rossington.

Three fire crews from Rotherham, Edlington and Maltby stations attended a deliberate fire in an outhouse at 10.45pm on Main Street, Mexborough, Doncaster. The crews came away at 11.20pm.

A fire crew from Rotherham station attended a deliberate rubbish fire which had spread to fencing and a tree at 11:25pm on The Maltings, Canklow.

Fire round upFire round up
