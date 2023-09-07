Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first involved a moped deliberately set on fire at 9.25pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 9.45pm.

Firefighters from Dearne station were called out to a wheelie bin which had been deliberately set on fire at 10.40pm on King Street, Goldthorpe.