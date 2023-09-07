News you can trust since 1925
Arsonists deliberately set fire to a moped in Doncaster

Arsonists were at it again last night starting a number of fires in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST
The first involved a moped deliberately set on fire at 9.25pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 9.45pm.

Firefighters from Dearne station were called out to a wheelie bin which had been deliberately set on fire at 10.40pm on King Street, Goldthorpe.

Firefighters from Doncaster were called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 1.15am on Balby Road, Balby, returning to the station at 1.35am.