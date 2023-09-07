Arsonists deliberately set fire to a moped in Doncaster
Arsonists were at it again last night starting a number of fires in Doncaster.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first involved a moped deliberately set on fire at 9.25pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 9.45pm.
Firefighters from Dearne station were called out to a wheelie bin which had been deliberately set on fire at 10.40pm on King Street, Goldthorpe.
Firefighters from Doncaster were called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 1.15am on Balby Road, Balby, returning to the station at 1.35am.