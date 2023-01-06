News you can trust since 1925
Arson attack on a car spread to two more vehicles in Doncaster

Three fire crews from Doncaster and Thorne stations were called out to a deliberate fire involving two skips at 8.05pm on Wroot Road, Finningley, last night (Thursday, January 5).

By Stephanie Bateman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 10:14am

The crews left the scene at 10.35pm.

A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 11.35pm on Church Field Road in Clayton.

Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.

The car fire spread
A further two vehicles were also affected by the fire.

The crew returned back to the station at 12.35am.

If you see a fire please call 999.