Arson attack on a car spread to two more vehicles in Doncaster
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Thorne stations were called out to a deliberate fire involving two skips at 8.05pm on Wroot Road, Finningley, last night (Thursday, January 5).
The crews left the scene at 10.35pm.
A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 11.35pm on Church Field Road in Clayton.
Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.
A further two vehicles were also affected by the fire.
The crew returned back to the station at 12.35am.
If you see a fire please call 999.