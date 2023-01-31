News you can trust since 1925
Arrests made as police tackle drugs and knife crime in Doncaster's Frenchgate centre

Police made several arrests during a two day operation against drug and knife crime in Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 1:35pm

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the weekend carrying out drugs dog and knife arch operations in the city centre.

A spokesman said: “Over the two days, which were focused in the Frenchgate centre and Interchange, various stop searches were conducted.

“Two arrests were made and a further two people were dealt with for drugs offences. We are pleased to report that nobody was carrying knives.

Police carried out knife and drugs operations in the Frenchgate Centre.
"A 44 year old man from the Hexthorpe area, who had been wanted since November, was arrested and charged with offences of theft and possession of cannabis. He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on 28 February.

"A 46 year old man from Wheatley was also arrested, he had been wanted for offences of theft since October. He has been charged and bailed to court, to appear in February.”