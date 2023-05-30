Arrests made and vehicles seized as police in fresh Doncaster village crime blitz

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spent the day in Stainforth, engaging with local residents and tackling crime within the community.

And the crackdown proved a success, with motorists targeted over driving offences.

A spokesman said: “We also worked alongside Humberside Police to identify numerous vehicles coming in and out of the area.”

Police launched a crime crackdown in Stainforth.

Four motorists were issued with traffic offence reports for committing a number of driving offences and five vehicles were seized – two for no insurance, two were being driven by those who were disqualified and further one seized as it was identified as being stolen back in 2022.

Two arrests were made – one man was arrested for perverting the course of justice while the second male was arrested for driving a motor vehicle whilst under the influence.

A speed monitoring operation was also set up – this resulted in ten drivers being spoken to and advised regarding their manner of driving.

Officers also engaged with parents and children at the local schools – Longtoft and Kirton Lane Primary – where a number of parents were given advice with regards to their parking of their vehicle at school pick-up time.