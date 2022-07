Police were called at 10.13am this morning to the car park of the Centurion Retail Park in Bentley.

Officers found one man, 35, had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital – his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

