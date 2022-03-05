Army bomb disposal team drafted in after suspect items found in Doncaster house

Police were called to a property on Sandall Rise in the Wheatley Hills area of Doncaster yesterday (Friday, March 4) at 5.09pm after a number of items of suspected historical ordinance were found at the property.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 12:19 pm

The army’s EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team were deployed to assist officers and assess if there were any potential risks linked to the items found.

They have since left the property.

Read More

Read More
Road blocked off and armed police in emergency incident in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The bomb disposal unit attended an address in Sandall Rise

A number of items were removed from the property and there is no risk to the wider public.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.