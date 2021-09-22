Armed robber demanded the till from a Doncaster shop but left with the charity box
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Hexthorpe on Saturday morning (September 18).
A spokesman said: “At 6am, an unknown offender entered the store in Urban Road, reportedly armed with a knife.
"He demanded the till but when the victim refused, he is said to have taken the charity box from the counter and left.
“Nobody was injured and enquiries are now ongoing.”
If anyone has any information call 101.
