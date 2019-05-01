Armed response officers sent to Doncaster village

Armed response officers were sent into a Doncaster village in case they were needed to keep the peace.
They were among a team of officers dispatched to Church Road on Friday, April 26, police have revealed.
In a column for the Free Press, Insp Mark Payling said: “Residents in Stainforth may have wondered why so many police vehicles were on Church Road on Friday April 26. There were five armed response vehicles, a dog handler and 12 officers.
“This was because of an ongoing issue with a person believed to have been suffering with mental health issues.
“Thankfully, the matter was resolved relatively quickly with the person seeking support at hospital.”