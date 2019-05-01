Armed response officers sent to Doncaster village

Armed response officers were sent into a Doncaster village in case they were needed to keep the peace.

They were among a team of officers dispatched to Church Road on Friday, April 26, police have revealed.

South Yorkshire Police firearms training.Officers undergo regular and strict training in which they are assessed by firearms instructors

In a column for the Free Press, Insp Mark Payling said: “Residents in Stainforth may have wondered why so many police vehicles were on Church Road on Friday April 26. There were five armed response vehicles, a dog handler and 12 officers.

“This was because of an ongoing issue with a person believed to have been suffering with mental health issues.

“Thankfully, the matter was resolved relatively quickly with the person seeking support at hospital.”