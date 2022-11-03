'Armed' police swoop on Doncaster street but cops remain silent on operation
Dozens of ‘armed’ police have reportedly swooped on a Doncaster residential street as part of an operation – but force bosses say they are unable to release further details on the raid.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Residents of Westbourne Gardens in Balby reported “six armed response” vehicles in the street on Tuesday night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had visited the street and added: “Police were in Westbourne Gardens as part of a police operation.
“We’re unable to give any further information on this.”