'Armed' police swoop on Doncaster street but cops remain silent on operation

Dozens of ‘armed’ police have reportedly swooped on a Doncaster residential street as part of an operation – but force bosses say they are unable to release further details on the raid.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Residents of Westbourne Gardens in Balby reported “six armed response” vehicles in the street on Tuesday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had visited the street and added: “Police were in Westbourne Gardens as part of a police operation.

“We’re unable to give any further information on this.”

