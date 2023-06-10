Armed police officers at the scene and road remains closed following serious emergency incident in Doncaster
Armed police officers are now at the scene of a serious emergency incident which took place in Doncaster earlier today.
Reports were received by the Free Press around 4pm that the top of Winchester Avenue at the junction with Thorne Road had been closed due a road traffic collision involving, what eye witnesses are saying was, a blue motorbike.
The ambulance service were at the scene.
Winchester Avenue is still closed and there a lot of police at the scene including armed officers.
More as we get it.