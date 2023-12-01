Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Witnesses saw the officers on land between Wensley Crescent, Goodison Boulevard and Middleham Road in Cantley this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman told the Free Press: “Firearm officers were deployed to the Cantley area of Doncaster today (1 December) for pre-emptive activity. One women, 43, and one man, 54, was arrested, both for failing to appear at court. They remain in police custody at this time.”