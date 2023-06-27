Appeal for information following Mexborough assault which left a teen needing hospital treatment for facial injuries
On Wednesday 31 May at 10.25pm, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was walking alone on land known locally as Rocket Field, between Pitt Street and Clayfield View, when he was approached by two men.
It is reported the men punched him in the face in an unprovoked and sustained assault, before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.
The boy suffered a broken nose, bruising and swelling to his face, which required hospital treatment.
The men are described as white men, aged in their 20s.
If you have any information that could help, please call us. You can ring 101 quoting crime reference number 14/101549/23 or submit a report online.