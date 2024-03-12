Appeal for information after woman and child racially abused in Doncaster

Police have launched an investigation in Doncaster and appealing for witnesses following a report of a racially aggravated public order offence.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Mar 2024, 10:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Friday 1 March around 1.30pm, it is reported that a man racially abused a woman in her 20s and her child as they boarded a bus at Frenchgate Interchange in Trafford Way.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Hannah Cowling said: "We have carried out a number of enquiries already in relation to this incident, including CCTV trawls of the Interchange and surrounding area, but we are now calling for witnesses to help us progress our enquiries.

Appeal for information after woman and child racially abused in Doncaster.Appeal for information after woman and child racially abused in Doncaster.
Appeal for information after woman and child racially abused in Doncaster.

"We believe people who were in the Interchange at the time may have heard the comments that were made. If that was you, please get in touch."

You can pass on information via the online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 498 of 1 March 2024.