Appeal for information after woman and child racially abused in Doncaster.

On Friday 1 March around 1.30pm, it is reported that a man racially abused a woman in her 20s and her child as they boarded a bus at Frenchgate Interchange in Trafford Way.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

PC Hannah Cowling said: "We have carried out a number of enquiries already in relation to this incident, including CCTV trawls of the Interchange and surrounding area, but we are now calling for witnesses to help us progress our enquiries.

"We believe people who were in the Interchange at the time may have heard the comments that were made. If that was you, please get in touch."