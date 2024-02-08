News you can trust since 1925
Appeal for information after a man in his 80s was seriously injured in a Doncaster road traffic collision

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Askern.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT
It is reported that yesterday (Wednesday 7 February) at around 5.45pm, a car collided with a pedestrian, a man in his 80s, on Station Road near to the junction with Thompson Terrace.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a grey Toyota Corolla, is assisting officers in their enquiries.

The incident happened on Station Road near to the junction with Thompson Terrace.

Police now want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the Corola before or after the collision took place.

Did you see what happened? Do you think you may have dashcam or CCTV footage?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 794 of 7 February 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org