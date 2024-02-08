Appeal for information after a man in his 80s was seriously injured in a Doncaster road traffic collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is reported that yesterday (Wednesday 7 February) at around 5.45pm, a car collided with a pedestrian, a man in his 80s, on Station Road near to the junction with Thompson Terrace.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a grey Toyota Corolla, is assisting officers in their enquiries.
Police now want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the Corola before or after the collision took place.
Did you see what happened? Do you think you may have dashcam or CCTV footage?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 794 of 7 February 2024 when you get in touch.