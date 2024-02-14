Appeal following assault where a teen was approached by a group in balaclavas, punched unconcious and left at Doncaster station
On Saturday 3 February at 9.30pm, it is reported that a teenage boy was approached by a group of people wearing balaclavas outside the station on Trafford Way.
It is then reported that one of the people punched the teenager in the face. He is believed to have been left unconscious and suffered facial injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
Were you in the area at the time?
Enquiries and CCTV searches are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1086 of 3 February 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org