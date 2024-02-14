Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 3 February at 9.30pm, it is reported that a teenage boy was approached by a group of people wearing balaclavas outside the station on Trafford Way.

It is then reported that one of the people punched the teenager in the face. He is believed to have been left unconscious and suffered facial injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Doncaster Railway Station.

Enquiries and CCTV searches are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1086 of 3 February 2024 when you get in touch.