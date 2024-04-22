Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is reported that on Friday February 2 at 2.45pm, while inside Primark, on Market Place in Doncaster, the victim's bag, which contained four watches, was taken when left at the cashier desk.

Officers have carried out a number of CCTV enquiries and area searches. Enquires are ongoing and officers are keen to identify the woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise her?

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

APPEAL: CCTV image released following theft of four watches in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/29028/24 when you get in touch.