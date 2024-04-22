APPEAL: CCTV image released following theft of four watches in Doncaster
It is reported that on Friday February 2 at 2.45pm, while inside Primark, on Market Place in Doncaster, the victim's bag, which contained four watches, was taken when left at the cashier desk.
Officers have carried out a number of CCTV enquiries and area searches. Enquires are ongoing and officers are keen to identify the woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise her?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/29028/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org