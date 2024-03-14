APPEAL: CCTV image released after bag stolen and bank cards used in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is reported that at 8.30pm on 10 February 2024, a bag belonging to a woman was stolen in a takeaway premises on Silver Street. It is then reported that a short time later the woman’s bank cards were used in a shop on East Laith Gate.

Since the incident was reported, officers have been carrying out ongoing enquires but are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/33767/24 when you get in touch.