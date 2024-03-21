Appeal after man received facial injuries and concussion in road rage assault on A18 in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 15 February 2024 around 6.45pm, it is reported that a man driving a white SUV-type BMW stopped his vehicle on the A18 in front of a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver of the BMW is then said to have exited his vehicle and assaulted the driver of the Corsa by punching him in the face.

The driver of the Corsa suffered concussion and facial injuries, with the driver of the BMW leaving the scene.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between Clay Lane and Thorne Road Retail Park.

An investigation has since been launched with a number of enquiries, including CCTV trawls of the local area, being carried out.

Officers are now releasing a description of the suspect and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The man driving the BMW has been described as a white man in his mid-30s who is approximately 5ft 11ins tall. He had dark hair, a muscular build and was wearing a light-coloured top.

PC Matthew Happs, who is the officer in charge of the case, said: "This was a nasty attack on a busy road and we are now hoping to identify the suspect by releasing a description of him.

"We would encourage anyone with information that may help us progress our enquiries to get in touch."

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/36900/24 when you get in touch.

If you have dashcam footage email it to [email protected].

Please include the investigation number in the subject line of your email.