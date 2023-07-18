News you can trust since 1925
Appeal after food delivery driver robbed by teenagers in Doncaster

Officers are asking for your help after a take-away delivery driver was robbed in Armthorpe at the weekend.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

It is reported that at around 8pm on Saturday (15 July), the driver attempted to make a delivery, but the occupants at the given address had not made an order.

He parked in a layby on Armthorpe Road, near to Sandall Beat Lane to contact the customer.

While parked, it is understood that three teenagers approached the van and opened the passenger side door.

Police are appealing for helpPolice are appealing for help
The youths grabbed the food and attempted to take cash and the victim’s mobile phone, before fleeing along Sandall Beat Lane.

The boys are all described as being aged around 16-18, white and of stocky builds, one with ginger hair.

Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened?

If you have any information that could help officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 260 of 16 July. You can also submit any dashcam, video doorbell or CCTV footage you feel may be helpful to the investigation by emailing it to [email protected]

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.